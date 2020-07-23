Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 316,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

