Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.