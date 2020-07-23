Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,901 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,324. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

