Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 808 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 150,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,001. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

