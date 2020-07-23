Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,635 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $445.36. 48,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,017. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

