Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 106,347 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,347 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 117,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,035. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

