Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 106,347 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,347 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 117,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,035. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.
Blackstone Group Profile
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
