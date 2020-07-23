Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.00. 42,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99. The company has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

