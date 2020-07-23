Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 215,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,212. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

