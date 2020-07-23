Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,634. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

