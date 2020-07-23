Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 176,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

