Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.57.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $54.98 on Thursday, reaching $1,513.51. 57,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The stock has a market cap of $1,041.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,459.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.