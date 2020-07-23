Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

