Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.20. The stock had a trading volume of 66,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

