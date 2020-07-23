Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 281.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,565 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 345,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $85.33. 97,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

