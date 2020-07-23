Transform Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,216 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

