Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average is $152.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

