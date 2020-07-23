Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 979,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.