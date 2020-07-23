Transform Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,656 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Exelon by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 297,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

