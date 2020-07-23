Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 18.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Westrock by 40.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,732. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

