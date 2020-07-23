Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 1,709 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $146.45. 192,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $149.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

