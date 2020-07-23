Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 25,123 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $9,378,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Target by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.29. 127,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura cut their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.