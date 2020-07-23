Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,552,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,407,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $222.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

