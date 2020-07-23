Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 215,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.21.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

