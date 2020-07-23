Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

