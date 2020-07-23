Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.89. 90,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.