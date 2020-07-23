Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14,736.8% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 994,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,966,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 1,455,932 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

