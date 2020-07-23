Transform Wealth LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

TXN stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.98. 4,637,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,743. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.