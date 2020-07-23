Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 129.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ TRMT opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

