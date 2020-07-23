U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 308,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,053,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

