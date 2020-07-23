Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UNB stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

