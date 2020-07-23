Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Boosted by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

UNP traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.46. 116,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,251. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

