UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.47. 94,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19. The company has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

