Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $813,369.43 and approximately $2,281.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00096116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00317198 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00048156 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

