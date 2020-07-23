Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of VMI traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.77. 4,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

