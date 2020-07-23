Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,149. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

