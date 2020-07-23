Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,708. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $205.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average is $186.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

