Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,556. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

