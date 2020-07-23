Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

