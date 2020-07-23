Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after acquiring an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.21. The stock had a trading volume of 152,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,200. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

