Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,536. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

