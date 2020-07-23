Viad (NYSE:VVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.87, Yahoo Finance reports. Viad had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $330.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.44. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti dropped their target price on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

