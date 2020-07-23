Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $125.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.54.

SBNY stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,302,000 after buying an additional 73,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 362,268 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 815,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 794,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

