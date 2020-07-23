Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ET. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

ET traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,072,438. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

