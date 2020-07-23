WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 216,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

