WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.47. 118,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.46. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 939,055 shares of company stock valued at $283,418,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

