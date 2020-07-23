WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,155 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.48. 189,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

