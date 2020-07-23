WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 455,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 138,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.