WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 240,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.