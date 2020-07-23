WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. CyrusOne makes up about 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

CyrusOne stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $78.26. 17,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.