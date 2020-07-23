WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after buying an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,803,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,969,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,262,000.

IVW stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,751. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $222.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

